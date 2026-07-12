THANE: A three-year-old girl was killed after a garbage dumper allegedly ran over her near the Chawindra dumping ground in Bhiwandi on Saturday afternoon, triggering violent protests by enraged residents who vandalised the dumping ground office and set two parked dumpers on fire. Police have launched a search for the driver, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident. 3-year-old killed by dumper in Bhiwandi; angry mob vandalises office, torches vehicles

The victim, Sanaya Abdul Haq, was playing outside a warehouse where her mother was working when the accident occurred around 11.30 am, police said.

According to police, the dumper driver allegedly failed to notice the child and ran over her, causing fatal injuries to the child. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“I was informed about the accident around 12 pm and rushed my daughter to the hospital, but she was declared dead by the doctors. I demand strict action against the irresponsible driver to ensure justice for my daughter,” said the girl’s father, Abdul Haq.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents. More than 200 people gathered at the site, vandalised the dumping ground office and torched two parked dumpers before police dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control.

Local corporator Rohidas Waghmare claimed that he had repeatedly flagged the issue of allegedly illegal and unfit dumpers operating without registration plates, reflectors or licensed drivers.

“I had written to the municipal corporation on May 11 demanding an audit and action against such vehicles, but no action was taken. Today, an innocent girl has lost her life,” Waghmare added.

Waghmare added that local representatives and community leaders had decided not to allow the dumping ground or garbage trucks to operate until the accused driver is arrested and vehicles operating in the area are properly inspected.

Dnyaneshwar Devkar, the investigating officer of Bhiwandi Taluka Police, told HT, “We have registered separate cases against the unidentified persons involved in the vandalism and against the dumper driver for rash and negligent driving causing death. We are also examining CCTV footage from the spot to identify those involved in the vandalism.”

Garbage collected from across the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation limits is transported to the Chawindra Dumping Ground, where several garbage trucks arrive daily.