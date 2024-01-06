Bhiwandi Nizampur civic body seizes 15 kg of ghee mixed with animal fat

Bhiwandi: HT Image

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation on Tuesday raided a closed slaughterhouse in Bhiwandi where ghee was manufactured using animal fat and seized 20 boxes containing 15 kg of ghee mixed with animal fat, officials said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After receiving multiple complaints regarding the issue, the Environment department of BNCMC conducted a raid on a slaughterhouse on Eidgah Road in Bhiwandi that had been closed fir last few years and found that ghee was prepared using buffalo’s fat. They seized 20 boxes containing 15 kg of ghee mixed with animal fat and other equipment.

The raid was carried out by Sudam Jadhav, Environment department official, Sayara Bano, Office Superintendent, Tax collection and assessment department, and other officials of BNCMC on the instructions of BNCMC Commissioner Ajay Vaidya.

Civic officials said that they received many complaints from citizens. This ghee was supplied to hotels and messes across Bhiwandi. According to civic officials, after slaughtering buffalo, its grease was used for the ghee and is considered unhealthy for human consumption.

Ajay Vaidya, Commissioner, Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation said, “We have informed FDA about it and further investigation has been taken over by FDA. No case has been lodged yet. This activity was conducted on illegal encroachment at a closed slaughterhouse without any appropriate permission from the corporation. We have destroyed the ghee and other equipment and conducted the panchnama.”