Pappu Yadav tenders apology to women politicians for his remarks

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, on Friday expressed regret over his controversial remarks and tendered an apology to women in politics. However, he stressed that his fight for the dignity and self-respect of women in India would continue. Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The Purnea MP had sparked controversy after stating that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of (male) politicians,” while interacting with media persons following the defeat of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in Parliament.

Although Yadav could not be contacted for comment after issuing a public apology, his spokesperson, Rajesh Yadav, confirmed the development. “The MP has already expressed regret for his remarks, and the matter has ended,” he said.

In a video clip, Yadav stated, “In my fight for women’s dignity, I, from the core of my heart, tender my apology to all women in politics for my words.” He also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting against the exploitation of women in India.

The video surfaced after All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba condemned Yadav’s remarks and demanded an immediate apology.

Women political leaders across party lines also criticised the Purnea MP for his disparaging comments.

On Tuesday, the Bihar State Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of the viral video and issued a notice to Yadav over his remarks, asking him to respond within three days of receiving it.

On Wednesday, however, Yadav questioned the commission’s intent and maintained that his fight for women’s dignity would continue. He also raised questions about the commission’s chairperson and presented video clips to the media in an attempt to justify his remarks. Additionally, he cited instances of alleged exploitation of women by political leaders and accused major media houses of exploiting their anchors.

Meanwhile, the controversy is being seen as a setback for Yadav, as even the Congress party has condemned his statement and demanded a public apology. “This controversial statement has isolated Pappu Yadav in politics,” said a Congress leader on condition of anonymity.