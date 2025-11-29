Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Influencer flying to Bengaluru gets special surprise from IndiGo crew: ‘For me, it’s recognition’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 10:05 am IST

Divyansh Tiwari shared that the IndiGo crew on a flight to Bengaluru made his day with their gesture. The airline responded to the influencer's Instagram post.

Influencer Divyansh Tiwari was pleasantly surprised by what happened after he casually mentioned his content creation to the IndiGo crew during a flight to Bengaluru. It turns out that the team prepared a special treat for him with a sweet message. Tiwari shared a video recalling his experience, which received comments from many, including from the airline.

Divyansh Tiwari showing what he received while on an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru. (Instagram/@tiwaridivyansh)
Divyansh Tiwari showing what he received while on an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru. (Instagram/@tiwaridivyansh)

“How @indigo.6e crew made my day,” Tiwari wrote as his video’s caption. In the video, he explained that he was casually chatting with some of the crew members and told them that he makes content. He also told them that he was going to Bengaluru, as he is pursuing his PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). According to his LinkedIn profile, he is doing his PhD in nanotechnology.

Also Read: 'We smile even when our body is screaming for rest': IndiGo cabin crew shares 'reality' of life in the skies

What Tiwari didn’t expect was the surprise he would get after his conversation with the crew. They gave him free food and drinks, accompanied by a card stating how happy the crew was to welcome him aboard. The note also had signatures presumably from the staff.

While filming his video, which appears to be outside the airport, Tiwari said that for many, it might not be a big deal, but it was for him. He explained that it was not about the free food or beverage but the recognition he received as an influencer.

He concluded the video by showing a special message written on a cup, which he added was going with him to his house.

What did IndiGo say?

The airline reacted to the video, thanking Tiwari. “Hi! Thank you for sharing this wonderful moment with us. We're delighted to know our cabin crew made your experience a memorable one. Your kind words truly motivate us to keep delivering the 6E Experience you deserve. Looking forward to welcoming you onboard again soon! #LoveYouToo ~Navi.”

Also Read: ‘Huge salute’: IndiGo passenger lauds specially-abled staff member for seamless check-in, airline responds

The video received tons of comments from social media users, with many appreciating the airline.

