‘Huge salute’: IndiGo passenger lauds specially-abled staff member for seamless check-in, airline responds

Airports are often linked with long queues, delays and stress, but for one IndiGo passenger, a routine check-in turned into an uplifting lesson in empathy and resilience. A LinkedIn post by Dhiraj Golyan has gone viral after he shared his inspiring encounter with Chandan, a hearing and speech-impaired IndiGo staff member. An IndiGo passenger praised a specially-abled staffer whose warm gestures and efficiency turned a routine check-in into an inspiring experience.(LinkedIn/Dhiraj Golyan)

A lesson beyond travel

Golyan shared a picture of the staff member and wrote, “Today, at the IndiGo check-in counter, I had an experience that left me both humbled and inspired. The staff member assisting me was a specially-abled gentleman (hearing and speech impaired). At first, I wasn’t sure how our interaction would go, but with just a warm smile and effortless gestures, he ensured one of the smoothest, quickest check-ins I have ever had.”

He further added that Chandan not only handled the process seamlessly but also went out of his way to offer extra legroom seats near the emergency exit and waived a few extra kilos of luggage with kindness and professionalism. “What struck me most was not his limitation, but his capability,” Golyan said. “His service reflected confidence, empathy and efficiency, qualities that any world-class airline would be proud of. A huge salute to IndiGo Airlines for empowering such individuals and giving them opportunities to shine in customer-facing roles. This is true inclusion in action, not charity, but dignity through equal opportunity. To that gentleman at the counter, you didn’t just check me in for a flight, you checked me into a lesson on attitude, resilience and the power of human connection.”

IndiGo’s response

The post quickly gathered attention online, prompting IndiGo to respond. “Thank you for sharing your thoughtful experience with us, Mr Golyan. We are proud of our team members who embody the values we strive for at IndiGo. Your feedback highlights the importance of empathy and professionalism in every interaction, and we will ensure your appreciation is shared with them. We look forward to serving you on many more journeys,” the airline commented.

Netizens share their praise

The post has been met with a wave of supportive reactions from social media users. One person remarked, “Thanks for sharing this, Dhiraj... as they say, your attitude determines your altitude. Great going IndiGo.” Another user expressed, “Fantastic, hope all airlines give equal opportunities to all,” while someone else added, “IndiGo... keep it up.”