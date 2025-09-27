IndiGo pilot’s emotional moment: Dad welcomes daughter as passenger for first time

In a heartwarming moment, an IndiGo pilot introduced his “princess passenger” to a flight full of travellers. In a video that has now warmed people’s hearts, the pilot shares a touching in-flight announcement for his 8-month-old daughter. An IndiGo pilot with his 18-month-old daughter. (Instagram/@captainwalker)

“Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon. I hope you all have settled down, I will take a minute of yours,” the pilot, who goes by Captain Walker on Instagram, announces. The video then shows the little one comfortably sitting in a seat, looking around her.

“This flight to Delhi is very special for me because on board I have my wife and I have my daughter who is just 18 months old. It’s the first time they’re travelling with me,” he announces and raises his hand to wave at the toddler.

As her mom holds her up, people on the flight cheer and clap. Towards the end of the video, the toddler, Rubani, is in her dad’s lap, waving goodbye to passengers deboarding the IndiGo flight. One of the travellers also smiles at her and says, “Best flight of my life.”

“Flew with the cutest passenger ever,” Captain Walker wrote and concluded his post.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I don’t know how you guys feel as pilots flying your families, but I do know what your families feel - EXTREMELY PROUD.” The pilot responded, “Yes, it's something that you can’t explain. It's out of the world.”

Another remarked, “Most memorable and cutest thing it must be. Also, thank you to the invisible wife who has captured this so beautifully.” A third commented, “Such a fortunate daughter.” A fourth wrote, “Cutest thing on the Internet today.”

The pilot’s Instagram feed is filled with videos and pictures of his daughter's adventures. In one post, he shared a long note explaining why Rubani doesn’t get any screen time, while in another, he captured her in a tiny pilot’s outfit.