Andhra pilot welcomes mom on IndiGo flight with heart-touching words: ‘It’s all because of you’

An Andhra Pradesh pilot paid a special tribute to his mother by welcoming her on a flight and sharing how she helped him achieve his dreams. The IndiGo captain’s warm words for his mother during an in-flight announcement have melted people’s hearts. A pilot from Andhra Pradesh welcoming his mom on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/@pilotjaswanth)

“Welcome announcement for Mother,” Pilot Jaswanth Varma wrote. In the video, he is seen standing beside his mom at the plane's entrance. “Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Jaswanth speaking."

He then shares that this is a very special day for him as it is the first time he will be flying a plane with his mother as a passenger. He says that his mom supported him and helped him become a pilot. As soon as he introduces her, the whole flight erupts in cheers and claps, with one person giving her a standing ovation.

He then explains he hails from a very remote village near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, adding that someone from his region wanting to be a pilot was beyond imagination. Still, his mother helped him turn his dream into reality.

Be it moral support or financing his studies, Varma explains that she did everything for him, adding, “It’s all because of you” to express that she is the reason behind his success. “Because of her I am standing here as a captain, flying a plane… living my life… my dream.”

He concluded his speech by saying, “If you don’t exist, then I won’t as well.”

How did social media react?

“Aww, that's so adorable. Your Amma's Happiness melts our hearts,” an individual posted. Another added, “This video has my whole heart.”

A third posted, “That feeling of flying with Amma and on duty.” A fourth wrote, “When I was watching this video, I cried.”