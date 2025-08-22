Tamil Nadu pilot’s genuine attempt to address passengers in Hindi touches hearts: ‘Mera Hindi sundar hai

A Tamil Nadu pilot’s genuine attempt to address passengers in Hindi has left social media smiling and showering him with praise. A video on Instagram shows the IndiGo pilot honestly trying to speak the language and adding appropriate gestures to convey his message after stumbling to find the right word. The IndiGo pilot whose in-flight announcement in Hindi is a hit among social media users. (Instagram/@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

Pilot Pradeep Krishnan shared the video. In the clip, the pilot begins the announcement by saying, “Mera Hindi sunar hai, sab adjust kar lega (My Hindi is beautiful, people will adjust).”

He continues that the flight from Patna to Chennai may face turbulence while in the air. However, he sweetly makes a sound and shows a hand gesture after failing to find the correct word for turbulence in Hindi. He continues the rest of the announcement with humour.

Take a look at the video:

The video prompted people to post varied reactions, including praising the pilot for trying to speak in a language that's not his native tongue. An individual posted, “That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language which is not your mother tongue.” Another shared, “Oh, sir, I came a few days before from Patna to Chennai. I wish one day I would hear a captain speak like this. Always seeing on reels only. Respect to all the captains.”

A third remarked, “Captain - Aapki Hindi bohut sundar hai. Important is getting the message across to passengers, which you did with words and actions. I am sure everyone paid attention to your message!”

A fourth wrote, “I really love the scenes of people from different states of India. It's like adding different kinds of spices or tadka from their different lands. And it all makes the language more spicy and tasty. I love the concept of a common and perfectly scientific language for a diverse country like India. I myself have done M.A. in Hindi literature, whereas my mother tongue is a different language altogether.”