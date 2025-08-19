Air India pilot’s precision landing in Mumbai's stormy weather goes viral: 'Hats off'

Amid heavy downpour and low visibility, a video of an Air India aircraft making a safe landing at Mumbai airport has gone viral online. The clip, shared with the caption praising the flight's pilot for his skillful handling of the situation, has drawn admiration from users who called it a testament to the challenges faced by pilots during the city’s relentless rains. The video, filmed by a passenger onboard, captured the aircraft’s wing as it descended toward Mumbai airport. (X/@jvidyasagar)

"Mumbai airport landing in midst of heavy rains. Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility," the caption read.

The video, filmed by a passenger onboard, captured the aircraft’s wing as it descended toward Mumbai airport. Despite lashing rains and fierce winds, the plane showed minimal turbulence, cutting steadily through the storm. It remained stable throughout its gradual descent before safely touching down on the tarmac amid the extreme weather.

The video also earned praise online as many social media users hailed the pilot's skillful landing manoeuvre despite the raging rain outside.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai as relentless rains have claimed over six lives and displaced hundreds across several districts in Maharashtra. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, after reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, said the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, which remain on high alert, PTI reported.