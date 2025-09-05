'We smile even when our body is screaming for rest': IndiGo cabin crew shares 'reality' of life in the skies

A video by an IndiGo cabin crew member has gone viral on Instagram, highlighting the often unseen challenges of working in the skies. The clip, shared by Gunjan Barman, has already crossed six lakh views and is resonating with viewers for its candid honesty. An IndiGo cabin crew revealed realities of sky life in a viral video.(Instagram/barman_11)

‘The reality of cabin crew life’

In the video, Barman appears in her airline uniform while text overlaid on the screen reads: “Reality of cabin crew life that people don’t post on Instagram.” She captioned the post with a detailed account of the struggles that come with the role.

“Here’s the reality of our job in 10 truths,” she wrote, before listing challenges such as dealing with more than 200 passengers per flight, managing up to four flights a day, and sometimes even five if a diversion occurs.

Barman further explained that layovers are seldom glamorous, rosters often change at the last moment, and important occasions such as birthdays and festivals are frequently missed. She noted that taking medical leave requires multiple layers of verification. Yet, through it all, she wrote, “We smile through everything, even when our bodies are crying out for rest.”

Take a look here at the post:

Public reaction

The honesty of the video sparked widespread appreciation. One viewer commented, “And still those heroes of the sky always shine.” Another wrote, “Hat’s off to you, but so many people still do not understand how much cabin crew sacrifice to make sure we have a pleasant journey.”

Others expressed admiration with one saying, “Still I want to become cabin crew,” while another added, “Truly commendable work you’re doing. Balancing work, personal life, and health is no easy task, yet you handle it with such grace and dedication.”

“Huge respect to the crews who make our travel easy and comfortable, always nice to see their smile,” while another remarked, “It is hard, thank you for your service.”