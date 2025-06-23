IndiGo flight attendant surprises parents on board as lead cabin crew in touching video: 'Dream flight'

A touching video of an IndiGo flight attendant surprising her parents mid-flight has captured the hearts of people across the internet. The heartfelt moment, shared by cabin crew member Parmita Roy on Instagram, has since gone viral, earning widespread admiration for its emotional depth and heartfelt simplicity. A lead cabin crew member surprised her parents onboard a flight, touching their feet in a heartfelt moment.(Instagram/ms.parmita )

(Also read: Pakistani man travels to India on IndiGo flight, surprises Mumbai airport officials)

Parmita Roy, who was serving as the lead cabin crew member, had the opportunity to welcome her parents on board a flight — a moment she described as her “dream flight”. The brief video clip opens with a text overlay reading, “Surprising my parents as a lead cabin crew. The moment I will cherish forever. Dream flight.” It captures the instant when her parents walk into the aircraft and Roy greets them with a glowing smile.

She then bows respectfully to touch their feet — a gesture of reverence deeply rooted in Indian culture — while her parents, visibly moved and proud, walk ahead. The genuine pride on their faces and the touching simplicity of the moment moved viewers, many of whom flooded the comments section with emotional reactions.

Watch the clip here:

A moment of pride and love

Social media users quickly responded with warmth. One viewer commented, “This is so wholesome. The pride on their faces says it all.” Another added, “You made your parents proud in the best way possible — such a beautiful moment.”

A user shared, “Seeing her touch their feet on a flight brought tears to my eyes — such grace and humility.”

(Also read: Scotsman travels on India’s ‘worst airline’ and leaves pleasantly surprised. Watch)

Others appreciated the rare glimpse into the human side of aviation staff. “People forget the sacrifices behind these uniforms. This video reminds us of that journey,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person remarked, “This is why we love such content — it’s real, it’s pure, and it makes us smile.” While one follower said, “Such moments make social media worthwhile.”