Man gets 40% salary bump, asks what to do with extra ₹45,000: ‘No lifestyle inflation’

A 30-year-old professional has turned to the internet for realistic financial advice after a major promotion bumped his monthly take-home salary by 40%. The developer said his income jumped from ₹1.1 lakh to ₹1.55 lakh per month, leaving an extra ₹45,000 idle in his bank account. He claims that he genuinely has no plans for lifestyle inflation, but the sheer variety of modern investment options has left him feeling too overwhelmed to deploy the surplus cash. A Reddit user’s question about how to invest an extra ₹45,000 has prompted a range of responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

The 30-year-old wrote, “Was at 1.1L/month take-home, now at 1.55L. No lifestyle inflation planned, genuinely. Current setup: 15k SIP in equity MFs, 5k RD, 8L emergency fund, no debt. The 45k extra per month is just sitting in the salary account. I know I should be deploying it but I've spent 3 weeks just not doing it. The options feel overwhelming.”

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The man continued, “Increase SIP significantly, start NPS, buy term plus health insurance top-up (already have basic), start investing in something other than MFs?”

He concluded his Reddit post with a question: “What would a sensible, non-influencer allocation of this 45k look like?”