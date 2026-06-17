₹70,000 to ₹1.58 lakh: Employee left 'shocked' by salary jump after losing job

An employee who had been earning ₹70,000 a month for 4.5 years was left stunned after losing his job and receiving an offer for a new remote role that pays ₹1.58 lakh a month, more than double his previous salary. The employee said that the new company is based outside India and the role is fully work-from-home. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post titled “Salary hike left me shocked”, the employee shared that he had recently been laid off as part of a “restructuring” exercise and was still dealing with the shock when the new opportunity came his way. “I have been working for a company for 4.5 years that pays me INR 70k. Recently I got laid off from restructuring. While I was still in a state of shock and had a spat with HR over the severance payout. That very day I got a job offer where the company is based out of India,” he wrote.

The employee said that the new company is based outside India and the role is fully work-from-home. He said his work involves helping clients get used to the product and troubleshooting issues. “My new job will be wfh, and I will work for the client now. Where I would help them to get used to the product, trouble shoot etc,” he wrote.

“I wanted to say I got a salary raise, now I will get a salary around INR 1.58 lakhs per month. They will be paying in US dollars,” he added.

But despite the salary jump, the employee admitted that he was struggling to process it. “This feels unreal to an extent where I feel guilty to even think I will get that sort of money. I cannot believe it's luck if it's the timing. Does getting undervalued makes you really believe that you are not worth anything good? It still feels like a dream,” he wrote.