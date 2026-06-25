Tycoon in slippers vs founder in BMW: IIM alum shares viral post on wealth traits

A viral post by an IIM alumnus highlights a striking contrast in how people handle money, sparking a massive online debate about lifestyle choices. The professional detailed two meetings: one with an individual with generational affluence and another with someone who is part of the modern startup culture. The IIM alum’s post has prompted varied responses on X. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Recently, I consulted a guy with generational wealth and a net worth of over ₹500 crore. When he asked me to meet, I was expecting a fancy 5-star hotel or some luxury club. Instead, he took me to a simple South Indian breakfast place, ordered tea, sat down, and said, ‘Bolo Seth.’ Plain clothes. Slippers. No show-off. No entourage. Just a very modest guy,” Ankit Kedia, whose X bio says he is an IIM alum, tweeted.

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In the next few lines, he recalled another encounter. This time, with a founder whose startup has yet to make a profit.

“A few days later, I consulted a startup founder in his early 30s. The company isn't profitable yet and is still running on investor money. He arrived in a BMW, and even for an online call, he had an assistant sharing screens and managing everything.”

Kedia continued, “Sometimes you can tell the difference between old wealth and new wealth. One is comfortable being rich. The other wants everyone to know it.”