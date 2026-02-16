Rams WR Puka Nacua drives the pace car at Daytona 500, social media say: ‘doing side quest’

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua drove the pace car at the NASCAR Cup Daytona 500 event on Sunday in Florida. Social media was amused with his appearance and reacted to it. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Earlier, Nacua drove around with Bubba Wallace during a speed trial at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. He also joined NASCAR’s “Speed Seat Thrill Ride” with Hall of Famer Kurt Busch ahead of the race.

This is the first time Puka Nacua took part at a NASCAR event as a high-profile guest.

"Puka Nacua doing side quests bruh," one user wrote on X sharing a photo of the moment on TV when Nacua's car was shown on the Fox Sports broadcast.