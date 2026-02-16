Rams WR Puka Nacua drives the pace car at Daytona 500, social media say: ‘doing side quest’
Puka Nacua drove the pace car at the Daytona 500, amusing fans after earlier riding with Bubba Wallace. One joked that he is doing a ‘side quest.’
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua drove the pace car at the NASCAR Cup Daytona 500 event on Sunday in Florida. Social media was amused with his appearance and reacted to it.
Earlier, Nacua drove around with Bubba Wallace during a speed trial at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. He also joined NASCAR’s “Speed Seat Thrill Ride” with Hall of Famer Kurt Busch ahead of the race.
This is the first time Puka Nacua took part at a NASCAR event as a high-profile guest.
"Puka Nacua doing side quests bruh," one user wrote on X sharing a photo of the moment on TV when Nacua's car was shown on the Fox Sports broadcast.
“Puka Nacua is riding shotgun with a driver during the Daytona 500. This guy might be brain dead…,” joke one.
“Micheal Jordan, Puka Nacua, and Marshawn Lynch in the same picture 🤣😂,” wrote another as the broadcast panned to them.
“Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is in one of the pace cars for the Daytona 500 today,” journalist Jeff Dubrof wrote, sharing a video of the WR getting into the car.
“A photo of Kurt Russell and Puka Nacua was shared by one user,” said one.
Daytona 500 Start Delayed: What To Know
The Daytona 500 event was delayed by 90 minutes on Sunday amid forecasted rain in Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon. The race, originally slated to start at 12pm ET, started at 1:30pm instead. NASCAR announced the change on Saturday.
The Daytona 500 event consists of a 500-mile run in two stages, divided into 100 laps each. The Daytona International Speedway is about 2.5 miles long.
