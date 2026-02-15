Brad Keselowski leg injury: Will the No. 6 Ford need a relief driver at Daytona 500?

Brad Keselowski will take the wheel on RFK Racing's No. 6 Ford at the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday despite a leg injury. Keselowski will be driving for the NASCAR Cup event at the Daytona International Speedway despite the broken leg he suffered while skiing with his family this December. Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 Castrol Ford, looks on in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 on Feb. 14. (Getty Images via AFP)

He was recently cleared to participate at Daytona 500 after he passed a driving test on Monday, February 9, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since the injury in mid-December, he has undergone surgery and spent weeks in rehab.

However, there is still a risk that Keselowski may not be able to drive all 200 laps of the Daytona 500 event in Florida, requiring a relief driver to step in for him mid-race.

Will No. 6 Ford Require A Relief Driver? NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto, who formerly worked with CBS, reported that he saw David Ragan in the RFK Racing's garage area who confirmed that he will be on stand-by to step in as a relief driver for Brad Keselowski in case he can't continue due to the injury.

"Saw David Ragan in the garage area and spoke to him real quick," Taranto reported. “He's on standby in the event Brad Keselowski (leg) needs a relief driver He hasn't left Daytona yet - just in case - but he says Brad woke up this morning feeling good.”