Daytona 500: What time will the race start on Sunday? What time does it end? Details

The NASCAR weekend this February concludes with the iconic Daytona 500 race in the NASCAR Cup series on Sunday, February 15. Sunday's 200-lap race is the big headliner of the event, which earlier held the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season-opener and the ARCA 200 on Saturday. NASCAR cheerleaders pose for photos on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

The race on Sunday was originally scheduled to start at 12pm ET on Sunday. However, due to the forecasted rains in Daytona Beach, Florida, NASCAR postponed the race by one-and-half hours to 1:30pm ET. It usually takes about 3.5 to 4 hours to complete the race.

Why Was Sunday's Daytona 500 Postponed? NASCAR announced on Saturday that the start time for the race at the Florida International Speedway has been postponed amid the rain forecast around 12pm (ET) on Sunday. Thunderstorms are expected early in the day with a 70% chance of rain during midday. By 1:30pm, the sky is expected to clear with the race proceeding normally.

Daytona 500 Start Time Across Time Zones Here's when to watch the game in the US across different time zones:

Here’s 1:30 pm ET converted across major US time zones:

CT (Central Time): 12:30pm

MT (Mountain Time): 11:30am

PT (Pacific Time): 10:30am

AKT (Alaska Time): 9:30am

HT (Hawaii Time): 8:30am

How Long Is The Daytona 500 Race? The Daytona 500 is 500 miles long, run over 200 laps of Daytona International Speedway’s 2.5-mile track. It usually takes about 3.5 to 4 hours to complete, depending on cautions, crashes, and weather.

Thus, if the green flag is at 1:30pm ET then the race is expected to end around 5:30pm ET.