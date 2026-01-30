What does Sydney Sweeney really look for in a man? Euphoria actor spills beans

Actor Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her dating preferences, talking about what she values in a partner. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the Euphoria star spoke about wide-ranging topics including the challenges that come with dating in the public eye. Sydney Sweeney attends the special screening of "The Housemaid", Dec 2, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sweeney said she is attracted to men who are “athletic and outgoing and funny,” adding that she enjoys partners who are willing to embrace adventure. She also said she is looking for someone who would go skydiving with her or climb a mountain.

TMZ reported that Sweeney is a fan of water sports and has recently been seen riding jet skis during outings with music executive Scooter Braun.

‘Handle my world’ Beyond shared interests, Sweeney mentioned that confidence is essential in a relationship.

She described herself as a confident person who actively pursues what she wants in life and said a potential partner needs to be comfortable with that. “It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me,” Sweeney said in the interview, as quoted by TMZ.

She also recalled a past relationship where things did not work out because her partner struggled with the realities of her fame. “There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can’t handle my world. It’s a hard thing,” she said, without identifying the person.

Her ‘type’ has evolved The actor acknowledged that her idea of an ideal partner has changed over time. She joked that she once told a friend she wanted someone playful, loyal and cuddly, before realizing she could get those qualities from a dog instead.

Outside relationships, the actor also talked about her current professional priorities. She recently launched her lingerie brand, SYRN, and said she is more focused on business than dating at the moment. She admitted that she often comes across women on Instagram she would love to send her brand’s merchandise to.