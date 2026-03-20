AJ Brown trade news: The Key factor behind Eagles' decision revealed; Patriots frontrunners

AJ Brown trade update: The New England Patriots are predicted to be AJ Brown's most likely landing spot if the Philadelphia Eagles decide to move the star wide receiver. On Thursday, former Patriots WR Julian Edelman dropped a massive hint, suggesting that the move could come anytime soon. He posted a GIF where he was saying, ‘We’re all Patriots’, and the camera panned towards Brown.

AJ Brown to Patriots According to projections cited in a Sportsnaut feature, a potential deal could revolve around New England’s No 31 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While other teams like the Los Angeles Rams have been linked to Brown, reluctance to part with high-value picks, such as the No 13 selection, has shifted focus toward the Patriots.

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Draft-night trade gaining momentum Meanwhile, analyst Matt Johnson has predicted that the Eagles could ultimately pull the trigger on a Brown trade during draft night. Brown was previously traded on draft night earlier in his career, and Johnson believes timing could once again play a crucial role.

"The Dallas Goedert contract resolution buys the Philadelphia Eagles more time to determine what they want to do with wide receiver AJ Brown," he noted. “Keeping him seems to be the option right now, but the persistence of the NFL trade rumors suggests a deal may eventually happen.”

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Dallas Goedert situation key to decision At the center of Philadelphia’s decision-making process is tight end Dallas Goedert’s contract situation.

By addressing Goedert’s deal, the Eagles have effectively bought themselves more flexibility, both financially and strategically, allowing them to delay a final call on Brown.

For now, keeping the All-Pro receiver remains a viable option. However, the continued buzz around trade discussions suggests the front office is still weighing its long-term roster construction.

Eagles’ draft strategy Separate projections from NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah indicate that Philadelphia may prioritize reinforcing its offensive line early in the draft.

Jeremiah predicts the Eagles could target Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, signaling a forward-looking approach from general manager Howie Roseman.

"When it comes to addressing needs, GM Howie Roseman tends to be a year early instead of a year late," he said. “Right tackle Lane Johnson is under contract through 2027, but the Eagles get some insurance for the 13-year veteran now. Proctor could also slide inside to guard if needed.”