AJ Brown trade news: Eagles take a call on star WR; insider reveals Rams, Patriots' plans for 2026

AJ Brown trade update: The Philadelphia Eagles have finally ended speculation and taken a call on star wide receiver AJ Brown, it was reported on Friday. As per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Nick Sirianni and co are holding off any trade for now, but the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patiots are ‘still interested’.

Russini added that the Eagles had entertained ‘serious conversations’ about Brown. “If a trade were to happen, it would likely heat up closer to June 1,” she reported.

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Latest on AJ Brown This comes after days of growing interest around the Eagles WR, with multiple teams were reportedly monitoring his situation. According to a report from The Athletic on Friday, both the Rams and the Patriots were among the franchises exploring a potential deal for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Brown remains one of the league’s most productive wideouts. Last season, the 28-year-old recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts. Across seven NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2019–21) and the Eagles, he has accumulated 524 catches for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns in 105 games, including 97 starts.

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He has also delivered strong postseason production, appearing in 13 playoff games and totaling 44 receptions for 623 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown played a key role in helping Philadelphia capture the Super Bowl following the 2024 season, though reports indicate he expressed frustration during the team’s 11–6 campaign in 2025. The Eagles’ season ended with a wild-card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia is reportedly seeking significant compensation if it moves Brown. The team is believed to be looking for a return similar to the blockbuster trade that sent Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2022 season, a deal that included a first-round and second-round pick.

The Rams are already familiar with Adams, having signed the star receiver as a free agent last March. Even so, Los Angeles is reportedly continuing to evaluate additional veteran help at wide receiver, with Brown emerging as a potential target.

(With Reuters inputs)