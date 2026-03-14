Shedeur Sanders, father Deion's cryptic message to Todd Monken as Browns take shocking QB call

“Learn to value the opinions of those who care about you, not the noise from everyone else,” Sanders wrote in an X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Shedeur Sanders is entering the 2026 offseason with uncertainty around his role as Browns starter, but the young signal-caller appears focused on blocking out the speculation. On Friday, the 24-year-old and his father Deion, aka Coach Prime, shared cryptic messages on social media that many interpreted as a response to the ongoing rumors about Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

“The best coaches aren’t obsessed with talent. They’re obsessed with effort. With attitude. With toughness. Because when it gets hard, that’s what still shows up,” the post read.

“A Lie does not care whom tells it. It has no conscious, no feelings & no Heart but it does Seek ATTENTION. The only thing A lie does NEED is Transportation!” Coach Prime tweeted.

Browns' chaotic QB situation The message comes as the Browns evaluate their options heading into a new season under head coach Todd Monken, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator. Monken has indicated that the starting quarterback role will not automatically belong to Sanders.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Monken acknowledged the young quarterback’s potential while making it clear the job is still up for grabs.

Sanders has ‘elite playmaking ability’, Monken said, but added that there would be an 'open competition' for the starting role. Cleveland also has Gabriel and veteran backup Deshaun Watson under contract for the 2026 season.

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Shedeur Sanders' 2025 season Sanders’ performance in 2025 left the door open for that competition. He appeared in eight games and started seven, posting a 3–4 record while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a Browns team that struggled throughout the year.

Although those numbers were not particularly impressive, Sanders is still considered a developing quarterback with room to grow, giving him an opportunity to reclaim the starting role if he shows improvement during the offseason and training camp.

Draft speculation Meanwhile, speculation continues about whether Cleveland might pursue additional quarterback help.

Some reports have suggested the Browns could target a veteran passer or add another young quarterback through the NFL Draft. There have also been rumors linking the team to Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy, although no confirmed discussions have been reported.

Many of the top quarterbacks who were expected to hit the free-agent market — including Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Malik Willis — have already signed with new teams, narrowing the available options.

The upcoming NFL Draft could also play a role in Cleveland’s plans. The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No 1 overall pick and are widely expected to select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but Alabama’s Ty Simpson remains another highly regarded prospect who could attract interest from several teams, including the Browns.