Josh Allen changing Bills jersey number after contract update? Fans ask ‘but why’

Is Josh Allen changing his jersey number? Why? Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans were shocked after the team made a jersey reveal post on social media. Allen was mentioned on a No 11 jersey. Now, the confusion and panic is understandable - the star quarterback has been wearing No 17 since his college days and never looked for a change even after joining the Bills in 2018.

So, is Josh Allen changing his jersey number? The Bills recently revealed updated jersey numbers for several players on their roster. One of the graphics shared by the team featured the name “Allen” paired with the No 11, which immediately sparked speculation online that the franchise quarterback might be switching numbers.

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Fans reacted quickly on social media as the image circulated.

“I just bought Allen 17, why did he change number,” a fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Seeing that Allen 11 made me audibly gasp,” a second fan said.

“Wait whattt? Josh is switching numbers,” another fan tweeted.

What's the truth? Despite the confusion, there has been no change to Josh Allen’s jersey. The star QB will continue to wear No 17. The No 11 jersey actually belongs to backup quarterback Kyle Allen, who will be wearing the number this season.

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Josh Allen one of Buffalo's brightest Allen has become one of the most accomplished players in franchise history since arriving in Buffalo. The former Wyoming standout has exceeded expectations throughout his career, earning four Pro Bowl selections and capturing the NFL MVP award in 2024.

Heading into the 2026 season, Allen has compiled 30,102 passing yards, 4,721 rushing yards and 299 total touchdowns.

Josh Allen contract update Meanwhile, the Bills have taken another step to gain financial flexibility by restructuring quarterback Josh Allen’s contract. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the move will free up roughly $12 million in salary cap space for the upcoming season, giving the franchise additional room to maneuver.

Allen’s contract carried a projected $56.39 million cap hit for the 2026 season, making the adjustment a practical decision for Buffalo as the team manages its payroll.

The Bills secured Allen’s long-term future with the organization last March when the star quarterback signed a six-year, $330 million contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

During the 2025 season, he completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, throwing 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

The quarterback also remained a major threat on the ground, adding 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.