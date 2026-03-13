Maxx Crosby to Cowboys still a possibility; Jerry Jones shocks Raiders with big bombshell

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not entirely dismissing the possibility of pursuing Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, even after a previously agreed trade involving the star defender collapsed earlier this offseason. Speaking to reportrs in Arlington, the Jones addressed speculation around the Crosby situation, only days after the 28-year-old reportedly failed the physical in Baltimore and decided to stay in Las Vegas.

What did Jerry Jones say on Maxx Crosby? “We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” Jones said. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Read More: After Maxx Crosby's Raiders call, Ravens forced to release Lamar Jackson favorite; family reacts

Why Crosby-Ravens deal blew up Crosby’s name returned to the center of trade conversations after an unexpected development involving the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens had reached an agreement with the Raiders to acquire the Pro Bowl defensive end, but the deal ultimately fell apart when Crosby failed his physical. As a result, the trade was rescinded and Crosby returned to Las Vegas.

Although Crosby has publicly embraced being back with the Raiders, the possibility of a future trade has not been completely eliminated. Several teams are reportedly monitoring the situation and inquiring about the veteran pass rusher.

Read More: As Tom Brady, Yael Cohen's alleged romance heats up, ex Scooter Braun reacts; ‘unbothered’

Dallas Cowboys interested Among the franchises frequently linked to those rumors is Dallas. The Cowboys made several roster moves earlier in the offseason, which lowered the likelihood of them making a major trade for Crosby, but the team has not fully shut the door on the idea.

Jones, known for generating headlines around the Cowboys, has once again sparked discussion across the league by leaving the possibility open.

Even so, a potential deal would come with significant complications. Dallas notably declined to meet the contract demands of star edge rusher Micah Parsons last offseason, making it difficult to imagine the franchise surrendering substantial draft capital to acquire another elite pass rusher.

Financial considerations also present a challenge. Crosby is projected to earn around $30 million in 2026, a salary that could make a trade even less realistic for the Cowboys despite ongoing speculation linking them to the All-Pro defender.