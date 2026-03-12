After Maxx Crosby's Raiders call, Ravens forced to release Lamar Jackson favorite; family reacts

The Maxx Crosby-Raiders decision has had some implications on the Ravens. The star defensive end's commitment to Las Vegas came a day ater the proposed trade that was supposed to send him to Baltimore was called off because he failed a physical. Lamar Jackson and co, meanwhile, took another quick decision, releasing a key backup option.

“Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back,” Crosby wrote on social media. The 28-year-old's relationship with the Raiders had soured late last season when the team shut him down against his wishes with two games to play to have surgery on his injured knee.

Crosby then flirted with teh Ravens, who were ready to offer two first-round picks. The DE even posted an emotional goodbye video to Raiders fans. But the deal did not go through. The Associated Press cited sources to report that Crosby failed his physical.

“You bring the player in, you try to get as much information as you can,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday. “We did that, and we were not able to complete the process of acquiring the player, based on our assessment of the situation.”

Ravens part ways with Cooper Rush Meanwhile, it was announced that Baltimore is releasing Lamar's backup, Cooper Rush. The team has re-signed Snoop Huntley, who will be QB2. To make up for the failed Crosby deal, Jesse Minter and co have Trey Hendrickson.

The 28-year-old Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler and is viewed as one of the top defensive ends in the league. He had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss last season, and has reached double-digit sacks four times in his seven seasons.

Crosby ranks sixth in the NFL with 69 1/2 sacks and is first in tackles for loss with 133 since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019. He is third in franchise history in sacks, trailing only Greg Townsend (107 1/2) and Howie Long (84).

Crosby has four years remaining on his contract and is owed about $113 million.

Maxx Crosby's wife reacts Crosby's wife, Rachel, reacted to the news by posting his message on her Instagram story. Earlier in the day, she celebrated the NFL star's six years of sobriety.

“Our man is 6 years sober 🖤,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Maxx and their daughter. “None of this could of happened if you didn’t check yourself into rehab 6 years ago. We are proud of you daily! Your hard work and dedication doesn’t ever go unnoticed. Ella and I love you so much baby! God doesn’t make any mistakes.”

(With AP inputs)