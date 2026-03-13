As Tom Brady, Yael Cohen's alleged romance heats up, ex Scooter Braun reacts; ‘unbothered’

Tom Brady and Yael Cohen Braun's recent appearance at a Los Angeles party together has sparked romance rumors. The two were at a star-studded birthday party for former NFL player Tony Gonzalez at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' LA home. PageSix cited sources to report that Brady and Cohen appeared close throughout the night, noting they were ‘huddled up at the bar together’ before eventually leaving the party side-by-side.

While Brady has been linked to multiple women since his separation from ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, Cohen finalized her divorce with Scooter Braun back in September.

Scooter Braun reacts Braun reportedly isn’t bothered by the speculation surrounding his ex-wife. According to TMZ, the music executive is “unbothered” by the buzz and even believes the former NFL GOAT is a good person. There is no official comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, Scooter was spotted in Italy attending Sanchez and Bezos’ wedding celebrations. During the trip, he was seen sightseeing in Venice alongside Brady and actor Orlando Bloom.

Scooter was also photographed walking around the city with his current girlfriend, actress Sydney Sweeney, shortly after her split from fiance Jonathan Davino. The businessman and the “Euphoria” star later confirmed their relationship publicly in September after several outings together.

An insider previously described the relationship to Page Six as moving “full throttle.”

Scooter and Yael's relationship Scooter and Yael’s own relationship dates back more than a decade. The couple married in 2014 but announced their separation in July 2021 after experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

At the time, a source told Page Six the former couple remained close and were still living together, with no immediate plans to formally file for divorce.

That situation changed soon afterward when Scooter ultimately moved forward with ending the marriage. He filed for joint custody of their three children — Jagger, Levi and Hart , and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Tom Brady's dating life Meanwhile, Brady’s dating life has been closely followed since his 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of marriage.

Since then, the retired New England Patriots quarterback has been linked to several high-profile women. In 2023, he was rumored to have an on-and-off relationship with model Irina Shayk.

More recently, Brady was seen getting close to influencer Alix Earle after the two reportedly connected at a New Year’s Eve yacht party in St. Barts. The pair were later photographed appearing affectionate at a private Super Bowl party last month.