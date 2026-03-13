Tom Brady's fling reacts to Yael Cohen romance rumors; Scooter Braun ‘unbothered’

Tom Brady's love life is in the news again. This time it was the NFL GOAT's appearance with Scooter Braun's ex, Yael Cohen, at a Los Angeles party that led to rumors. The two left a star-studded birthday party for former NFL player Tony Gonzalez together and PageSix cited sources to report that they ‘appeared close’ throughout the night. The report further stated that Brady and Cohen were ‘huddled up at the bar together’.

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Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady-Yael Cohen rumors Now, Brady's alleged fling, Alix Earle, has reacted. The social media influencer is reportedly ‘not serious’ about the seven-time Super Bowl winner anyway.

“Alix and Tom have never been serious and their relationship has always been casual and ‘I’ll see you when I see you’ vibe,” Us Weekly reported on Friday, citing a source.

The insider further added that Earle and brady ‘crossed paths’ at Zero Bond and ‘did hang out’, but they ‘weren’t together the entire night’.

“She is doing her own thing and having fun, and is not worried about if Tom is seeing other people or the nature of their relationship,” the source noted.

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Alix Earle-Tom Brady romance rumors Alix Earle’s personal life has drawn attention in recent months following her breakup with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December 2025. The social media star announced the split in a TikTok video, explaining that distance had made their relationship difficult to maintain.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” Earle said in the video. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June, and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”

Earle also noted that her professional commitments were influencing her priorities at the time. While filming season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, she spent significant time in Los Angeles and said the experience made her reconsider where she wanted to focus her energy.

“A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now,” she said. “I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

Since the breakup, Earle has been linked to Brady after the two were seen spending time together earlier this year.

The pair were first spotted together during New Year’s Eve celebrations in St Barths, where they attended a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew. The gathering included several celebrities, such as Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet and Michelle Randolph.

“Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths,” a source exclusively told US Weekly in January. “They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.”

The two were later seen briefly reconnecting at the College Football National Championship later that month.

“[Alix] and Tom have still been texting since New Year’s,” a second insider told the publication. “They knew each other would be at the game, but it wasn’t a planned event together.”

According to the same source, the relationship remains casual for now.

“She’s into Tom, but it’s still nothing serious.”

Brady, for his part, has been navigating life after his high-profile divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2022. The former couple ended their 13-year marriage but continue to co-parent their children, son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Brady also shares an older son, Jack, 18, with Bridget Moynahan.