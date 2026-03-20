AJ Brown trade update: Red flag for Patriots, Rams revealed; Eagles to make decision soon

The AJ Brown trade is not as simple as it seems. There are a number of factors for any team to consider before approaching the Philadelphia Eagles, who are likely to let go of the star wide receiver only after June 1. Now, a potential red flag has come up. It was recently reported that the Los Angeles Rams were put of by Brown's medical report. The New England Patriots is now the most likely landing spot for the 28-year-old.

Rams back out A potential blockbuster deal had nearly reshaped the trade market, until medical evaluations halted the deal. The Rams had been exploring a complex, multi-team trade to land AJ Brown, even considering moving veteran Davante Adams to offset financial implications. However, internal assessments raised concerns about the receiver’s long-term durability, prompting the franchise to step away from negotiations.

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According to reports, the findings pointed to notable ‘wear and tear’ on Brown’s lower body, ultimately making the required trade package too risky for Los Angeles.

Similar concerns could panic the New England camp too.

Injury history raises league-wide caution The concerns surrounding Brown are rooted in his physically demanding 2024 season, during which he played a key role in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX triumph.

In a candid revelation on the Pardon My Take podcast in August 2025, Brown detailed the extent of his physical struggles, admitting he had his knee drained twice a week during the postseason, including once just hours before the Super Bowl.

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Chronic issues impact trade value Further complicating matters are reports of recurring soft-tissue problems. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane noted that Brown dealt with hamstring 'flare-ups' late in the 2025 season, linked to underlying scar tissue from prior injuries.

Eagles’ asking price remains steep Despite the growing caution, the Eagles are maintaining a high valuation for their star receiver. General manager Howie Roseman is reportedly seeking a significant return, including a 2026 first-round pick, a second-round selection and an additional player. An alternative structure, a 2027 first-rounder paired with a 2026 second-round pick, has also been floated.

Rams decision sends message to other teams The Rams’ withdrawal could have ripple effects across the league, particularly for teams like the Patriots, who have been heavily linked to Brown.

As NBC’s Mike Florio explained, the financial and medical risks ultimately outweighed the potential upside for Los Angeles.

"They decided too much of an investment for a player at this age... 'we're not going to do it,'" Florio stated.