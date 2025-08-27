‘I'm going to miss Swiggy’: American mom bids heartfelt farewell to India. Watch

For many foreigners, life in India is a vibrant blend of colours, culture, and chaos. But for one American woman bidding farewell to the country, one reason stood out: Swiggy. In a now-viral video, Danelle Tiberi shared her last day in India, saying she had just received her final Swiggy order and would deeply miss the convenience of the e-commerce platform. Danelle’s emotional day ended with plenty of hugs and tears. (Instagram/@global_momma)

According to the video, Danelle’s last day in India began with packing for the big move, preparing her daughter’s lunch, and getting her dressed for the last day of school. She stopped to greet a familiar neighborhood street dog before squeezing in a workout. She noted how much she would miss having her trainer come home.

Then over breakfast, Danelle took a moment to appreciate the breathtaking view from her house. Later, she visited a local shopping mall and remarked how much she would miss the colorful fashion that defines India.

Danelle’s emotional day ended with plenty of hugs and tears as she picked up her kids from school, followed by a sweet treat at a local chocolate shop. There was also wine and laughter with her best friends in India before wrapping up the evening with bedtime stories for her children.

“Last day full time living in India!! I am going to miss this place so so much!!,” Danelle captioned the post.

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from social media users. Netizens flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages and warm wishes.

“It was lovely getting to know you! May your journey be extremely safe and comfortable!” one user wrote.

“Safe travels! it was amazing meeting and getting to know you. Please let us know whenever you’re back,” commented another.

“We will miss you a lot too. Safe travels back!” expressed a third user.

“Safe travels, my dear! I’m going to miss you and kids so much,” said another.