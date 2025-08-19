Indian-American woman reveals 3 things she won't take for granted after living in India

An Indian-American woman has shared three things she will never take for granted again after living in India. The Instagram user, Tanu Priya, posted a Reel reflecting on her 15 years in India, explaining that certain everyday luxuries in the US now feel especially valuable to her. The woman explained that, among other things, owning a dishwasher was a luxury she missed in India (Representational image)

3 things she won’t take for granted

Tanu Priya explained that the first luxury is hot water directly from the tap. She said that in India, she needed to switch on her geyser at least 15 to 30 minutes before she had to take a bath. In the US, where many homes have centralized heating, it is normal to have hot water readily available on the tap.

Number two, for Tanu Priya, was the fact that she could not enjoy showers in India. She explained in her Instagram video that the water pressure in showers is usually so low that she ended up using a bucket for bathing. On days she needed to wash her hair, it meant two buckets of water.

Finally, the Indian-American woman said that she missed having a dishwasher in India despite the fact that they had hired help who would do the dishes every day. “Having a dishwasher is so important to me because we used to have a lady come in who would do our dishes. But during the holiday times it was kind of our responsibility,” said Tanu Priya, who is currently based in the Chicago area.

Her video on “humbling experiences” has gone viral on Instagram with thousands of views.

This is not the first time that social media users have opened up about life in India vs abroad. Recently, an American woman living in India revealed things she likes and dislikes about India, saying: “I miss my family, I prefer Indian food, I like being a minority, I hate Delhi pollution, India is a better place for kids, I think being veg is better, India is a more modest country, I hate the garbage on the streets, food is healthier here, hospitality in India is better, and local farming is better.”