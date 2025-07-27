‘No place is perfect’: US woman in India shares what she admires and dislikes about life here

An American woman who has been living in India for the past four years has sparked meaningful conversations online after sharing a candid video reflecting on her experiences as a foreigner in the country. Kristen Fischer, a content creator, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt clip in which she openly spoke about both the aspects she loves and the challenges she faces while living in India. An American woman shared her honest views on living in India.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

The overlay text in her reel read: "As a foreigner in India I'm not ashamed to admit..." followed by a list of reflections. Among them were, "I miss my family, I prefer Indian food, I like being a minority, I hate Delhi pollution, India is a better place for kids, I think being veg is better, India is a more modest country, I hate the garbage on the streets, food is healthier here, hospitality in India is better, and local farming is better."

The video concluded with a message: "I don't think India is perfect. We must find our own happiness."

Watch the clip here:

Acknowledging flaws, choosing joy

In her caption, Fischer elaborated on her thoughts, writing, "As a foreigner living in India, I am not ashamed to admit that no place is perfect. I love India, but it is by no means perfect. It certainly has flaws and aspects I don't like. I love the USA, but it has a lot of problems and is not the perfect picture everyone thinks it is."

She added, "There will be flaws anywhere we go and our job is to learn to see the good in all of it, no matter what. I believe we have the power to create our own happiness no matter where we are. It is a choice. Will you choose to focus on the negative, or will you choose to see the positive? I believe that this outlook significantly affects our joy and satisfaction in life. Choose to focus on the good today. Choose happiness."

Online reactions full of warmth

The heartfelt post struck a chord with several users.

One user wrote, "Such an inspiring post. I have been focusing on the negative for quite some time now. But this post of yours and your writing motivated me to look into the positive." Another said, "I just love your content."

A particularly heartfelt comment read, "We love you too, not by seeing you as a foreigner, but by considering you an integral part of our country. Despite several problems in the country, we Indians will still love you like a family member."

Others praised her honesty. "I admire your honesty and you are absolutely correct! No place is perfect. If we can adjust comfortably, that's enough," one user noted.