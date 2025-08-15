American woman shares heartwarming journey of making India her home: ‘Fell in love with India’

An American woman who moved to India four years ago has shared a deeply personal account of her journey, from learning the language to adopting a child in need. Kristen Fischer, a content creator, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video reflecting on the transformative experiences her family has had in the country. A US woman told how she settled in India, learnt the language, started a business, and adopted a child with special needs, calling it her happiest chapter.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

Falling in love with India

In the clip, Fischer narrates her story over a series of personal moments captured on camera. "Hey guys, my name is Kristen, and this is my story. I am originally from the United States, and I first visited India eight years ago with my husband, and we fell in love with India. We stayed for three months, and that trip would change our lives forever," she says.

She recalls how, after returning to the US and having two daughters, the desire to come back to India never faded. Eventually, the family sold their possessions and moved to India permanently. "We were scared, but something kept telling us that everything would be all right," she says.

Building a new life

Adjusting to a new country was not without challenges. Fischer shares that they had to learn Hindi, adapt to local cuisines, and understand the cultural nuances. Over time, they made friends, started their own business, and welcomed their third daughter, born in Delhi.

But the family’s story did not stop there. "We have always had a dream of adopting and helping a child in need," Fischer explains. Nearly a year ago, they adopted a two-year-old Indian girl with special needs. "Despite her special needs, we were so in love and could not be happier," she says, adding that they arranged treatment and surgeries to help her walk for the first time.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post, captioned as a “small glimpse” into her life in India, has garnered over 285,000 views and numerous reactions. Social media users praised her compassion and resilience. One person commented, "This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today." Another wrote, "You are an inspiration to so many." A third remarked, "Your story brought tears to my eyes." Others called her "a true example of kindness" and "someone who restores faith in humanity," while one user said, "Wishing your family endless happiness." Another simply added, "Pure love."