‘I love it here’: US woman challenges Western stereotypes after living in India for 4 years

An American woman who has made India her home for the past four years has struck a chord on social media with a heartfelt video explaining why she loves living in the country. Kristen Fischer, who frequently shares glimpses of her life in India on Instagram, addressed a question she says she gets asked often: “Why would you want to live in India?” An Instagram reel showed an American woman's love for life in India.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

(Also read: ‘Hindi is not easy’: American woman shares her journey of learning the language in viral video. Watch)

In the now-viral clip, Fischer uses a simple text overlay that reads, “Them: Why would you want to live in India”, followed by a montage of joyful moments spent with her family across different Indian settings - markets, festivals, food outings, and serene landscapes.

Accompanying the video is her honest caption: “Why would you want to live in India? I get this question often. As if India is a dirty or poor country that has nothing good to offer. I have been here for 4 years and I can confidently say I love it here.”

Watch the clip here:

A positive note that resonated widely

The video has since garnered over 71k views and a wave of positive reactions from users across the platform.

One user commented, “A big thanks to you ma’am for accepting our Indian culture.” Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Personally I would love to live in India. A country I love.” A third user wrote, “Didi, lots of respect for you and your beautiful family.”

The warmth continued with another saying, “We spend 4 weeks plus in India every year and are looking forward to a much longer stay in the future. It’s such a wonderful place.”

A touch of humour came from a user who said, “I had to watch the reel twice to make sure you had chole bhature in there!” While another user summarised, “Simple. Great country, lovely people, great culture and the list goes on.”

One viewer added, “Absolutely! An adventure-filled life!” and another wrote, “When India welcomes you with open arms, it is certain that you will keep India in your big heart!” Yet another shared, “That’s awesome, I look forward to settling in India!”