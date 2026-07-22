IKEA's first south Delhi store has ₹20 samosas, the iconic Swedish meatballs and more
IKEA’s new Saket store will serve Swedish meatballs, almond cake, hot dogs, samosa and chai from July 30.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is expanding its presence in northern India with the launch of its second city-format store in Delhi. The new outlet, located at DLF Avenue in Saket, will open to customers on July 30, bringing the brand’s home-furnishing range and popular food experience closer to shoppers in South Delhi.
(Also read: Delhi shoppers, here's an update: IKEA to open 30,000 sq ft Saket store on July 30; Gurugram and Noida next)
Ahead of the official opening, IKEA offered a glimpse of the food options available at the store. The menu includes a loaded vegetarian hot dog priced at ₹69, a loaded chicken hot dog for ₹99, and samosas for ₹20. Customers can also order tea or coffee for ₹99, with free refills.
The Saket outlet will additionally serve IKEA favourites such as Swedish meatballs and almond cake.
‘No IKEA visit is complete without food’
Speaking to HT.com, Aadosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager at IKEA India, said the company wanted customers visiting the smaller city store to enjoy the same restaurant experience available at its larger outlets.
“Everyone and welcome to the IKEA Saket Avenue's mall store. There is no visit an IKEA that can be complete without visiting our restaurant, and we are so happy and so proud that we are able to bring the same experience that we do in our restaurants in the large stores also in the store here in Saket. The menu is amazing. Apart from our Swedish quintessential meatballs and the amazing almond cake that we serve, we are so happy to give you samosa and chai too. So please, when you visit the store, don't miss out food because this is going to really make it exciting,” Sharma said.
Fourth city-format outlet in India
The Saket store is IKEA’s fourth city-format outlet in India after Worli in Mumbai, Pune and Pacific Mall in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar. It comes a year after the retailer introduced e-commerce services in Delhi-NCR and established its first physical customer touchpoint in the Capital.
“Saket and DLF Avenue feel like a natural new home for IKEA in Delhi. With our second city store in the capital, we are making it easier for more customers to explore our range, find inspiration and access home furnishing solutions that suit their lifestyles and budgets,” said Patrik Antoni, CEO of IKEA India.
Antoni added that IKEA teams visited several homes across South Delhi to understand residents’ everyday challenges, aspirations and furnishing requirements.
(Also read: First IKEA store in Delhi serves up hot dogs and meatballs, with options for vegetarians too)
IKEA eyes 30 stores by 2030
“Delhi is a priority and growth market for us,” Pooja Grover, Country Expansion Manager at IKEA India, told reporters. “We've been in India for eight years and remain on a strong growth trajectory, with an ambition to operate 30 stores by 2030.”
IKEA entered India in 2018 with its first store in Hyderabad. It currently operates seven stores across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More