IKEA's first south Delhi store has ₹20 samosas, the iconic Swedish meatballs and more

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is expanding its presence in northern India with the launch of its second city-format store in Delhi. The new outlet, located at DLF Avenue in Saket, will open to customers on July 30, bringing the brand’s home-furnishing range and popular food experience closer to shoppers in South Delhi. IKEA’s second Delhi city store opens in Saket on July 30, with Swedish favourites and Indian snacks on the menu. (Image credit: Vandana Ramnani)

(Also read: Delhi shoppers, here's an update: IKEA to open 30,000 sq ft Saket store on July 30; Gurugram and Noida next)

Ahead of the official opening, IKEA offered a glimpse of the food options available at the store. The menu includes a loaded vegetarian hot dog priced at ₹69, a loaded chicken hot dog for ₹99, and samosas for ₹20. Customers can also order tea or coffee for ₹99, with free refills.

The Saket outlet will additionally serve IKEA favourites such as Swedish meatballs and almond cake.

‘No IKEA visit is complete without food’ Speaking to HT.com, Aadosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager at IKEA India, said the company wanted customers visiting the smaller city store to enjoy the same restaurant experience available at its larger outlets.

“Everyone and welcome to the IKEA Saket Avenue's mall store. There is no visit an IKEA that can be complete without visiting our restaurant, and we are so happy and so proud that we are able to bring the same experience that we do in our restaurants in the large stores also in the store here in Saket. The menu is amazing. Apart from our Swedish quintessential meatballs and the amazing almond cake that we serve, we are so happy to give you samosa and chai too. So please, when you visit the store, don't miss out food because this is going to really make it exciting,” Sharma said.

Fourth city-format outlet in India The Saket store is IKEA’s fourth city-format outlet in India after Worli in Mumbai, Pune and Pacific Mall in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar. It comes a year after the retailer introduced e-commerce services in Delhi-NCR and established its first physical customer touchpoint in the Capital.

“Saket and DLF Avenue feel like a natural new home for IKEA in Delhi. With our second city store in the capital, we are making it easier for more customers to explore our range, find inspiration and access home furnishing solutions that suit their lifestyles and budgets,” said Patrik Antoni, CEO of IKEA India.

Antoni added that IKEA teams visited several homes across South Delhi to understand residents’ everyday challenges, aspirations and furnishing requirements.

(Also read: First IKEA store in Delhi serves up hot dogs and meatballs, with options for vegetarians too)

IKEA eyes 30 stores by 2030 “Delhi is a priority and growth market for us,” Pooja Grover, Country Expansion Manager at IKEA India, told reporters. “We've been in India for eight years and remain on a strong growth trajectory, with an ambition to operate 30 stores by 2030.”

IKEA entered India in 2018 with its first store in Hyderabad. It currently operates seven stores across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.