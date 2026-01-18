'Is ₹90 LPA a good salary in Bengaluru?': NRI with PhD seeks advice, internet divided
An NRI's Reddit post asking if ₹90 LPA is enough to return to Bengaluru has divided users, with some calling it solid pay and others too low.
A Reddit post by an NRI professional weighing a return to India has triggered a discussion online about pay, cost of living and career trade-offs in Bengaluru.
In a post titled “Is 90 LPA a good salary in BLR for a returnee? (PhD + 12 years)”, the user said they hold a PhD in Chemical Engineering, specialise in a niche field and have 12 years of experience. The poster added that they currently work remotely, earning around $190,000 in cash compensation, with additional restricted stock units set to vest in 2026. “This is a major sticking point for me because I planned to pay off our villa in India when the stocks vest. We are planning to relocate to India to care for our parents,” the user wrote.
He added that he had received an offer of ₹90 lakh per annum CTC from a multinational company in Bengaluru for a senior role at a new centre. The offer includes a base salary of ₹74 lakh plus add-ons, while discussions on a sign-on bonus are still ongoing. The role would require commuting to the office 3 days a week, renting a home in north Bengaluru, and relocating with a 4-year-old child who would start school in India this year.
“NRIs who have returned to BLR, can you please shed some light on whether this is an offer worth considering?” the user asked, revealing that he plans to move back to take care of ageing parents and intends to try living in India for a few years before deciding whether to return to the US. The user also noted that they are close to acquiring US citizenship and would need to apply for an OCI card before relocating.
“The company and role are very big, so the impact on my career is going to be huge. But I cannot in good faith accept the offer if we are going to be worse off financially. Any inputs are appreciated,” he concluded.
Social media reactions
The post drew mixed reactions on Reddit.
“don’t overthink it, this is a good move. You can always come back since you have US passport this isn’t a luxury everyone has,” one user wrote.
“it's obv a good salary because from a cost of living perspective you will be making 2x in India, people thinking you need to make the equivalent of your US salary in INR are delusional, that's not how the world works,” commented another.
“Sorry to break it you! 90 LPA CTC is peanuts in BLR. it is going to be hand-to-mouth living for you! negotiate and say you can water the boss's garden to get a better offer!” said a third user.
“I think it’s on the lower end. Senior software jobs are around 1.5 cr. Given you are a PhD, I would say 1.8ish makes sense. Try to negotiate using a counter offer,” wrote another.
