'Is ₹90 LPA a good salary in Bengaluru?': NRI with PhD seeks advice, internet divided

A Reddit post by an NRI professional weighing a return to India has triggered a discussion online about pay, cost of living and career trade-offs in Bengaluru. The post drew mixed reactions on Reddit. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a post titled “Is 90 LPA a good salary in BLR for a returnee? (PhD + 12 years)”, the user said they hold a PhD in Chemical Engineering, specialise in a niche field and have 12 years of experience. The poster added that they currently work remotely, earning around $190,000 in cash compensation, with additional restricted stock units set to vest in 2026. “This is a major sticking point for me because I planned to pay off our villa in India when the stocks vest. We are planning to relocate to India to care for our parents,” the user wrote.

He added that he had received an offer of ₹90 lakh per annum CTC from a multinational company in Bengaluru for a senior role at a new centre. The offer includes a base salary of ₹74 lakh plus add-ons, while discussions on a sign-on bonus are still ongoing. The role would require commuting to the office 3 days a week, renting a home in north Bengaluru, and relocating with a 4-year-old child who would start school in India this year.

“NRIs who have returned to BLR, can you please shed some light on whether this is an offer worth considering?” the user asked, revealing that he plans to move back to take care of ageing parents and intends to try living in India for a few years before deciding whether to return to the US. The user also noted that they are close to acquiring US citizenship and would need to apply for an OCI card before relocating.

“The company and role are very big, so the impact on my career is going to be huge. But I cannot in good faith accept the offer if we are going to be worse off financially. Any inputs are appreciated,” he concluded.