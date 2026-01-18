Woman says Bengaluru outskirts feel unsafe after dark, internet divided: ‘So dark and dangerous’

“I just want to get away from this place so bad,” she said in the clip, adding that the lack of lighting made the area feel “so dangerous.” Warning other women, she said, “As a girl, if you want to come to the outskirts side, then please think twice. The city side is too nice. Outskirts, no.”

A woman has sparked a discussion on women’s safety in Bengaluru after claiming that the city’s outskirts feel unsafe once night falls. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, who goes by the handle ‘theyappergirlie’, described her experience of returning from the gym around 9 pm and finding her neighbourhood “silent and dark,” with stretches that had no streetlights.

Social media divided The video drew mixed reactions online. One user echoed her concerns, writing, “Outskirts of blr felt dangerous even in daytime, keep your camera on while passing those areas.”

Another commented, “Bro nowadays anywhere in Bangalore you go you feel the same after 9 in the night.”

However, several users disagreed with her assessment. “Bangalore is so safe. Nothing to worry if you have any emergency call 100 instead of making. This type of videos and damaging our own state in place… you can shift to Central Bangalore if you want more safety as your concern!!!” one person wrote.

“Stop defaming a city. I stay in bangalore from 13yrs & we have shifted to the outskirts from last year. Trust me, its much better than other places. Not sure which outskirt part are you in, but we are in outskirts of ecity limits & this place is amazing. Try adapting & lets stop complaining. Keep pepper spray handy incase you still feel unsafe. If you feel unsafe here every other city outskirts are same only, nothing new. God bless you if you ever shift to oitskirts of Noida & gurgaon,” commented another.