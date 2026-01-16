Woman compares Bengaluru’s ‘don’t dress hot’ fashion with Bandra’s ‘cute outfit’ style. Internet reacts

“It’s such a stark contrast to Bandra where every other person is super fit & wears a cute outfit & just has insane aura,” she continued.

“No offence to blr but people really don’t dress hot around here,” the woman tweeted. In the following lines, she expressed that the scene is a stark contrast to Bandra . She claimed that almost everyone in Mumbai city dresses in cute and impressive outfits.

A woman’s lighthearted comparison of Bengaluru and Bandra’s fashion scenes has struck a chord with social media users. She argued that while Bengaluru residents “don’t dress hot”, every other person in Bandra dons “cute outfits”.

What did social media say? The post prompted a series of responses, not just on X but also on other social media platforms. Some said that Bengaluru has a “chill vibe” and that residents are more focused on building things than on fashion. Others defended the woman’s post, claiming that most people in Bandra can easily pull off the "model-off-duty" look.

An individual posted, “Bandra is a different beast. Every person jogging around could be a struggling model or a celebrity.” The OP responded, "Exactly, which is why it’s such a massive visual & vibe change.”

Another expressed, “Comparing Bandra to the entire Bengaluru is unfair. In general, people in Mumbai dress pretty simply because comfort is a priority in the humidity. Hotness and fitness, maybe. Delhi does a better job at fashion than most cities in terms of layering, etc.”

A third commented, “That’s one of the things I like about Bengaluru, people can wear anything and no one judges.” A fourth wrote, “They are not there to perform! Bengaluru people are busy building stuff! Leave them alone!”

