Bengaluru man runs 26 km for girlfriend’s 26th birthday, video goes viral: 'Setting standards'

The man, Avik Bhattacharya, recently went viral on Instagram after sharing a heartwarming video of himself running 26 kilometres to celebrate his girlfriend’s 26th birthday.

The video quickly captured the attention of social media users, with many praising the effort as “raising relationship standards.”

Bhattacharya shared the video through @simranxavik, a joint Instagram account of him and his girlfriend, Simran.

Also Read: Faridabad man’s cauliflower bouquet goes viral, internet reacts: 'Dinner ka jugaad hogya' A thoughtful 26 km run: The video opens with Simran saying she had wanted to run 26 km herself on her birthday but was unwell. She expressed her surprise at Bhattacharya’s gesture, saying, “I don’t know how to match this guy.”

The video then transitions to Bhattacharya, who says, “My girlfriend just turned 26, so I’m going to be running 26 km for her birthday.”

He starts running while recording small videos, sharing his thoughts and prayers for her well-being.

During the run, Bhattacharya mentions he is running without earphones to stay mindful and reflect on happy memories with Simran.

He also reveals that he and Simran are preparing for the Mumbai Marathon, which is just in two and a half weeks, but took time out to dedicate this special run to her.

As he runs, he prays for Simran’s good physical health, highlighting that it is “the base for everything.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.