Canada deports 2 Indians tied to shootings, arson and extortion network

Two Indian nationals deported from Canada over the last two months were involved in a series of criminal cases, including drug trafficking, arson, shootings, extortion, and auto thefts. The Canada Border Services Agency today posted about the deportation of Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu on social media. Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu were deported from Canada under escort

“We remove foreign nationals who threaten public safety,” the agency said. CBSA added that the deportation of Singh and Sandhu was part of its wider efforts to disrupt extortion networks.

Who is Arshdeep Singh? Arshdeep Singh entered Canada on a student visa in August 2022, according to Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) records obtained by CBC News.

He was suspected in a case of arson in Ontario, a shooting in Edmonton, extortion cases in Surrey and also auto theft and insurance fraud in other parts of Canada.

He was arrested in Edmonton in November last year. Singh removed from Canada under escort on January 19, 2026.

It is believed that Singh knew Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, but it is not clear how the two knew each other.

When authorities went through Singh’s phone, they found a video of him and Sandhu with Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon – the man accused of orchestrating shootings at the Surrey-based Kaps Café owned by Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Who is Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu? Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, also an Indian national, was a former leader in a criminal gang of international students called The Ruffians.

In 2020, Canadian authorities flagged the 26-year-old as a member of the violent gang.