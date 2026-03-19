Canada deports 2 Indians tied to shootings, arson and extortion network
The Canada Border Services Agency today posted about the deportation of Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu on social media.
Two Indian nationals deported from Canada over the last two months were involved in a series of criminal cases, including drug trafficking, arson, shootings, extortion, and auto thefts. The Canada Border Services Agency today posted about the deportation of Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu on social media.
“We remove foreign nationals who threaten public safety,” the agency said. CBSA added that the deportation of Singh and Sandhu was part of its wider efforts to disrupt extortion networks.
Who is Arshdeep Singh?
Arshdeep Singh entered Canada on a student visa in August 2022, according to Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) records obtained by CBC News.
He was suspected in a case of arson in Ontario, a shooting in Edmonton, extortion cases in Surrey and also auto theft and insurance fraud in other parts of Canada.
He was arrested in Edmonton in November last year. Singh removed from Canada under escort on January 19, 2026.
It is believed that Singh knew Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, but it is not clear how the two knew each other.
When authorities went through Singh’s phone, they found a video of him and Sandhu with Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon – the man accused of orchestrating shootings at the Surrey-based Kaps Café owned by Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath.
Who is Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu?
Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, also an Indian national, was a former leader in a criminal gang of international students called The Ruffians.
In 2020, Canadian authorities flagged the 26-year-old as a member of the violent gang.
According to CBC News, police say that he spent at least half a decade in Canada engaged in a "high-risk lifestyle" that involved "firearms, fraud, stolen vehicles, flight from police and drive-by shooting incidents."
Canada deported Sandhu on February 3, 2026, also under escort. For escorted removals, officers accompany the individual being removed.
An article in the crime blog ‘The Dirty News’ described Sandhu as “a very out-spoken, outrageous, chaotic, demonic, angry, monster, violent and COCKY individual that gave these guys the status that they have today.”
In his affidavit, Sandhu said he had "no home, no shelter and no immediate family capable of supporting me in India.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More