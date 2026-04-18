Canada police probe gang-related threats to cricket team players

Canadian law enforcement is investigating gang-related threats to Canadian cricket team players amid allegations about corruption and match-fixing against the sport’s governing body, a media report said on Friday. Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (AP)

The report raised questions about the role of Cricket Canada’s former and current management and potential match-fixing linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The report is the result of a months-long investigation by the outlet CBC News.

It said that police in the town of Delta in British Columbia confirmed it was probing allegations “of interference and threats related to cricket at both the provincial and national levels” and due to “broader integrity considerations that extend beyond local jurisdiction”, the matter had been flagged to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP.

Cricket Canada has been in turmoil in recent months amid allegations to financial mismanagement and underwent a court-ordered vote that resulted in a new president being elected earlier this month. Indo-Canadian Arvinder Khosa assumed charge from Amjad Bajwa. However, Khosa, who resides in Surrey, British Columbia, was also named in the CBC report and he dismissed the personal allegations as “political propaganda” against him.

Allegations encompass the March T20 World Cup in India in which Canada was a participant, where a national team player was interviewed by the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit. That may have related to possible match-fixing, the report suggested.

In a statement released on Friday, Cricket Canada, the sport’s governing body in the country, said It “takes these matters seriously and remains focused on strengthening governance and supporting the growth of the game.”

“Any conclusions will be based on verified facts, proper process, and fairness to all involved,” it added.

It said it “operates within” the ICC’s “anti-corruption framework and remains fully compliant with all ICC applicable requirements” and “will continue to follow the guidance of the ICC and will cooperate fully with any appropriate processes or reviews as required.”

Reacting to the televised report, Cricket Canada said, “Cricket Canada recognizes that this coverage may raise questions among players, members, partners, and the broader cricket community.”

On Apil 14, prior to the report airing, Cricket Canada said, “Recent promotional material alludes to allegations related to organized crime and match-fixing — issues that Cricket Canada takes extremely seriously. The integrity of the sport is fundamental, and any concern that could compromise fair competition is treated with the utmost importance.”