'Corporate isn't toxic everywhere': Indian woman compares work culture in India and Canada, sparks debate
An Indian woman working in Canada compared office cultures, saying late arrivals aren’t questioned, sparking India vs Canada debate online.
An Indian woman’s social media post comparing corporate work culture in India and Canada has gone viral, sparking a debate online about micromanagement, flexibility and workplace trust. Anshika, who works for a Canadian company, shared a video describing what she called a “lighthearted” and trust-based office environment abroad. Her reel has since drawn strong reactions, with many users weighing in on whether corporate life in India is truly more rigid.
In the video, Anshika said she “never liked working corporate” when she was in India, adding that her perception changed after moving to Canada. “Everyone comes to the office at around 9am and the first thing that we all do is grab a cup of coffee,” she said. “By the way, there is no punching in time. So even if you’re late 10 minutes, 15 minutes, nobody questions you. You don’t have to give silly excuses,” she added.
Anshika went on to explain that teams hold a 10am meeting to discuss daily tasks, followed by fun morning huddles that include quizzes and casual conversations to “lighten up the mood.” According to her, managers do not hover around desks or monitor employees constantly.
“They trust you as an individual. They know you are an adult. Whatever task has been assigned to you, you have to complete it within the given time frame. That’s it,” she said, adding that employees can even take short naps during the day.
“So that's how things work here. It's just so lighthearted. I guess corporate isn't toxic everywhere,” she concluded.
Social media reactions
The video quickly gained traction, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.
One user commented, “This is true unless you get a Desi manager hovering and micromanaging your work all the time. Non-Desi people are really cool.”
“True, been working in corporate from last 10 years, I can second this. The key is to avoid companies with desi managers at all costs,” wrote another.
However, several others urged caution against generalising. “I understand that you’re coming from an honest place, and I appreciate the intent behind what you’re saying. And yes, in some situations, there may be truth to it. However, having worked in corporate environments both in India and outside India, I can confidently say that the reality is far more nuanced. There are many organizations in India where flexibility, trust, and outcomes matter more than rigid rules. No one is policing whether someone is 10–15 minutes late or starts their day with a coffee…So I’d just request that we avoid broad generalizations. The corporate landscape in India or anywhere else , is much more diverse than that,” one user commented.
“Please don’t generalize. It depends on the company and the role,” added another.
