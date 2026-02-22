Indian woman’s convocation in Canada turns viral as desi mother urges her to dance: ‘Do it balle-balle’

A Indian woman’s convocation ceremony in Canada has captured hearts online after a humorous and emotional moment involving her mother went viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram by Gursehaj Kaur, shows a joyful cultural crossover where academic pride met classic desi parenting energy. An Indian woman shared a funny convocation video where her desi mother urged her to dance. (Instagram/impromptu_gursehaj)

In the now widely shared clip, Kaur is seen dressed in her convocation attire, walking across the stage and posing with official during the ceremony. While the formal proceedings unfold on stage, her mother can be heard enthusiastically cheering from the audience, encouraging her daughter in a distinctly Punjabi style.

As Kaur smiles and looks toward the crowd, her mother loudly shouts, “Do it balle balle” followed by an affectionate “I love you”, drawing laughter from the audience. The unexpected moment quickly turns into a crowd favourite, with people around joining in the cheers and reacting warmly to the mother’s excitement.

A journey shaped by challenges The video also reflects on Kaur’s personal journey as an international student. Text overlaid on the clip reads: “I moved to Canada in 2020 at 18. Was the journey easy? No Was it challenging? Very But every lesson, every struggle, every person I met shaped me. And it was all worth it.”

The caption accompanying the post read, “Manifesting more moments like this.”

The blend of humour, pride and family support resonated strongly with viewers, many of whom related to the experience of immigrant families celebrating achievements abroad.

Internet reacts with warmth and nostalgia The clip has garnered several reactions online. One viewer commented, “You know what, life is too short! Laugh and enjoy the silly memory. Like yes I would be mortified when I was younger but in my 30’s, you are so lucky to have a mom like that!” Another wrote, “This is the best video I have seen today,” while a third added, “This is so cute.”

Many users congratulated the graduate while appreciating the wholesome family moment. “Congratulations and this is too cute,” one comment read, while another user said, “Hahaha so cute. you looked great.” A different viewer shared a personal connection, writing, “I got similar rection from mum.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)