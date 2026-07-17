Man fired over video call on first day of Hawaii vacation: ‘It couldn’t have waited?’

A video of a woman claiming her husband was fired over a video call while they were on vacation has gone viral online. The video was reposted on X yesterday, where it has received over 1.7 million views. In the clip, a woman dressed in a swimsuit filmed herself as she recounted how her husband was allegedly laid off during what was supposed to be their first full day of a family holiday in Hawaii. Man fired on the first day of his vacation questioned the timing of the move. (Pexels/Representational Image)

'We saved up' The woman began by explaining that she and her husband both work full-time corporate jobs and had spent months saving for the trip.

She highlighted the insensitivity of her husband’s former employer in terminating him during a vacation.

“So my husband and I both work full-time corporate jobs, and we saved up. We’re in Hawaii. We’re on a beautiful family vacation at a beautiful resort,” the woman said as she walked through the resort.

She claimed that at around 9 am, her husband received an unexpected call from his manager.

“This morning at about 9:00 am Hawaii time, he gets a call from his boss, and says, ‘We need to get you on Teams,’” the woman revealed.

According to her, his employer was aware that he was on leave for the rest of the week. “Now they know he’s on vacation. He’s supposed to be on vacation the rest of the week. This is our first full day in Hawaii.”

‘Within minutes he’s terminated’ The woman allegeed that once her husband joined the Microsoft Teams meeting, he was dismissed almost immediately.

“He gets on Teams, and within minutes he’s terminated,” she said on camera.