George Pickens' minicamp arrival helps him avoid six-figure fines

The uncertainty over George Pickens’ situation with the Dallas Cowboys dragged on for weeks, fueled by constant debate and unanswered questions. That saga now seems to be over. Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens was present at The Star in Frisco on Monday morning June 15. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The wide receiver was present at The Star in Frisco on Monday morning June 15, per USA Today, easing concerns about whether he would show up for Dallas’ mandatory minicamp later this week.

The move temporarily smooths over tensions between Pickens and the Cowboys after executive vice president Stephen Jones announced in April that contract extension talks would be postponed until after the upcoming season.

Since then, Pickens has signed his non-exclusive franchise tag, guaranteeing him $27.3 million in 2026.

Pickens avoids financial penalty at camp By reporting to the team, the 25-year-old wide receiver also avoids the financial penalties that would have come with skipping the Cowboys’ mandatory three-day minicamp, scheduled from Tuesday through Thursday.

NFL insider Todd Archer detailed the financial benefit of Pickens reporting to minicamp.

“With the Cowboys holding their mandatory minicamp this week, George Pickens has arrived at The Star today to take his physical, per source,” Archer wrote.