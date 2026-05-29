Dak Prescott, Caitlin Rance bust dating rumors weeks after Cowboys QB's wedding decision

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's personal life has once again become a topic of discussion. New rumors started after Prescott was spotted at a Texas rodeo with Caitlin Rance, just two months after his engagement to Sarah Jane Ramos was called off. Notably, Rance had reportedly been expected to serve as a bridesmaid at Prescott and Ramos' now-canceled wedding. However, both Prescott and Rance have firmly denied any romantic involvement. Dak Prescott has been spotted with Caitlin Rance (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Prescott and Rance spotted together Prescott and Rance attended a Professional Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 15, 2026. According to a Page Six report, multiple witnesses claimed the pair were seen holding hands and were "actually acting like a couple" while spending time with a group that included several Cowboys players.

The report further alleged that the group later moved to a nearby concert venue, where Prescott and Rance were reportedly seen leaving together.

Rance says she is single TMZ Sports later contacted Rance directly regarding the speculation. During the call, she reportedly handed the phone to Prescott, who denied any romantic relationship.

According to TMZ, Prescott stated that there was no relationship between the two and that they had simply been friends for years.

Rance also addressed the rumors on her Instagram Story.

"I think that this is the opportunity to make sure that everyone knows that I am single. I have a very active dating profile and we're just here to have a good time."

Also read: Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos take a big call on child custody battle after calling off wedding

Who is Caitlin Rance? Rance and Prescott have reportedly known each other since their college days at Mississippi State University. She was also expected to be part of Prescott and Ramos' wedding party before the engagement was called off.

Fans also noticed another development on social media. According to a Sports Illustrated report, Rance no longer appears to follow Ramos on Instagram, though she still follows Prescott.

Prescott and Ramos called off wedding plans The public appearance came roughly one month after Prescott and Ramos officially announced their split and canceled their planned wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

The former couple reportedly informed guests of the decision through an email. Despite ending their relationship, Prescott and Ramos share two children together.

Also Read: Why did Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos break up? Details of 'rocky relationship' surface

Sarah Jane Ramos' cryptic social media post Following the speculation involving Prescott and Rance, Ramos appeared to post a subtle message on social media.

According to Sports Illustrated's Athlete Lifestyle report, Ramos shared a screenshot of Drake's song "Firm Friends" on her Instagram Story along with the caption "Scorpio King."

The song centers around friendships that have ended because of betrayal, leading some fans to speculate that the post may have been directed at the ongoing rumors.

Neither Prescott nor Ramos has made any additional public comments regarding the situation.

By: Vidushi Mishra