Dak Prescott's fiancée, ex-Natalie, fighting? Big claim made days before Cowboys star's breakup
Dak Prescott has called off his wedding, and online chatter of 'shady' TikTok exchanges between his fiancée and ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffet emerge.
According to TMZ, the Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, called off their wedding one month ahead of schedule.
The sudden breakup has fueled online discussion, and fans spotted that the breakup came days after social media speculation suggested tension between Ramos and Prescott’s ex-girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
A Reddit thread alleged that Ramos and Buffett appeared to be indirectly exchanging “shady” messages through TikTok reposts in the days leading up to the split. While the claims remain unverified, the speculation has circulated widely across social media platforms
Social media speculation involving Prescott's ex, Natalie Buffett
In a Reddit discussion thread, one user alleged that Ramos and Buffett had been posting TikTok reposts interpreted as subtle jabs at each other. The post suggested that each woman appeared to respond to the other with increasingly pointed messages.
The post read, “Every time Natalie reposts something slightly shady (despite her and Dak being over for 4 years) Sarah reposts something responding to it being even worse and more mean.”
The discussion with other Reddit users speculating about Prescott's cheating rumors saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Dak was still messing with the ex. He allegedly openly cheats on Sarah Jane.”
Another Reddit user wrote, “My people in Dallas told me he cheats, so SJ is more than likely just insecure knowing that her man has a wandering eye.”
Natalie Buffet is reportedly dating Craig Conover
Buffett is an influencer and a civil-engineering graduate from Southern Methodist University who previously dated Prescott for about two years before their relationship ended around 2022.
Since their split, Prescott moved on and built a family with Ramos, while Buffett has also been linked to other public figures in recent years.
After Prescott, Buffett reportedly dated Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty in 2024. According to multiple reports from 2025, Buffett is currently dating the Southern Charm star, Craig Conover.
Ramos and Prescott tumultous relationship
The relationship between Ramos and Prescott has apparently been unstable for some months, eventually ending in a brawl during their shared bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas.
Ramos ended the relationship after the argument.
According to TMZ, the two will only be coparenting moving ahead because the relationship appears to be irreparable.
