D-backs agree to add slugger Josh Bell, Red Sox and Yankees fortify bullpen ahead of trade deadline

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to add slugger Josh Bell while the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were among the teams acquiring bullpen help as playoff contenders stocked up with reinforcements before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 31-year-old Bell was hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return, according to a person familiar with the deal, which hadn't been announced.

The D-backs were in need of a power hitter after starting first baseman Christian Walker left Monday's game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness. It's unclear whether he will go on the injured list.

The Red Sox added right-hander Lucas Sims from the Reds while the Yankees acquired righty Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He's made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.

Leiter, 33, has a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The Cubs received minor leaguers Ben Cowles and Jack Neely.

The Pittsburgh Pirates added left-hander Josh Walker from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league lefty Nicolas Carreno. Walker's made 24 appearances for the Mets over the past two seasons.

Several big names — including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet — remained on the market as the 6 p.m. EDT deadline approached.

Tuesday's action followed a busy Monday.

Among the biggest moves: The Cardinals acquired right-hander Erick Fedde in a three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, the Brewers added starter Frankie Montas, the Astros nabbed lefty Yusei Kukuchi for a steep price and the Braves reunited with slugger Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.