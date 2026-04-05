Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos take a big call on child custody battle after calling off wedding

Instead of proceeding with a court fight, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his former fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos have agreed to handle their custody and co-parenting arrangements through private negotiations, putting the well-being of their two young daughters first.

The couple, who share two daughters, two-year-old Margaret Jane Rose (MJ) and 10-month-old Aurora Rayne, were scheduled to marry on April 10 in Lake Como, Italy. Their relationship ended abruptly in early March after a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to the Bahamas.

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According to reports, Ramos discovered Prescott had been sending inappropriate messages to other women, leading to a breakdown in trust. A spokesperson for Ramos described the split as mutual, while sources indicated Ramos had previously given Prescott an ultimatum regarding monogamy.

On March 17, Prescott filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship (SAPCR) in Collin County, Texas, seeking joint managing conservatorship of the children. However, a scheduled court hearing on April 2 was postponed after both sides agreed to pursue a temporary agreement outside of court. The next hearing is now set for April 6.

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Attorneys for both parties described the private discussions as “constructive and cooperative.” Ramos’ lawyer, Raymond Rafool, said his client was pleased with how things were progressing. Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, emphasized that the quarterback is a “devoted father” focused on building a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Sources close to Ramos told TMZ Sports that Prescott has been a good father with no disputes over time-sharing arrangements for the children. Both parents currently live separately in Texas.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer recently acknowledged that the breakup has been difficult for Prescott but noted that the quarterback is in a “healthy mental state” heading into the offseason.

Both sides appear committed to keeping the focus on raising their daughters together, even while living apart.

- Vidushi Mishra