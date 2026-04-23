George Pickens trade update: Shocking reason why Cowboys, Jerry Jones are not talking a long-term deal

The Dallas Cowboys have shut the door, at least for now, on a long-term extension for George Pickens, confirming the star receiver will play the 2026 season under the franchise tag. NFC wide receiver George Pickens (3), of the Dallas Cowboys, speaks after being named offensive MVP of the NFL Pro Bowl (AP)

Cowboys halt contract talks Speaking ahead of the NFL Draft, executive vice president Stephen Jones made the stance clear.

"We've made a decision," Jones said. "... There won't be negotiations on a long-term deal."

He added further clarity on the approach: "We've made a decision that we're gonna have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us."

"There won't be negotiations on a long-term deal. That's certainly not a a first for this organization and won't be a first in the league, in terms of this decision as we move forward."

Why Dallas made this call Jones pointed to two key reasons behind the decision, financial flexibility and Pickens’ relatively short tenure with the team.

"It's not easy having two receivers paid at the top of the market," he explained. "That's a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. … That's part of it. The other thing is the newness of George being here."

Despite the contract pause, Jones emphasized the team’s belief in Pickens: "We're so fired up to have George on this football team. He's been here for a year, and we gave up a third-round pick for him and he's made tremendous progress in the year he's been here."

Franchise tag details and uncertainty The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens in February, meaning he is set to earn $27.3 million fully guaranteed for 2026—though he has yet to sign the tender. His participation in offseason activities remains uncertain until that happens.

Jones also noted there have been no trade inquiries so far, even as speculation around Pickens’ future continues.

Coaches back Pickens for big year Head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed the organization’s confidence.

"We're thrilled that George is here and we expect him to have another big year, like he did last year, and that's not gonna change," he said.

What happens next Pickens is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign, posting career highs with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns after arriving from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Cowboys are not engaging in long-term talks now, they have not ruled out revisiting negotiations in the future, placing the onus on Pickens to deliver another elite season in 2026.