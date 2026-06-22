‘Raise hail’: Brandon Aiyuk says ‘go Commanders’ several times in new video; fans says ‘it’s just a matter of when…’

49res receiver Brandon Aiyuk has shared an Instagram story in which he says “go Commanders” several times. The video was posted about two weeks after Aiyuk posted multiple videos critical of the 49ers, nine days after he deleted the videos, and one week after he posted a video with the caption “coming to a end zone near [you].” Brandon Aiyuk says ‘go Commanders’ several times in new video (brandonaiyuk/Instagram)

Several fans believe that Aiyuk, after being released by the 49ers, will ultimately land with the Commanders.

What did Brandon Aiyuk say in the video? “Man, what’s up, everybody? I had a great Father’s Day. And before I lay down and go to bed tonight, I just want to say, Go Commanders! Go Commanders, man! Go, Commanders! Raise hail, man! Take command! Aiyuk posted on his Instagram story, wearing a burgundy Adidas tee.

Watch the video here: https://x.com/JayDanielsMVP/status/2068845791364419746?s=20

Netizens weighed in on the comment section, with one user saying, “He’s 100 percent a commander it’s just a matter of when”. “He pandering too hard to the commanders fans. This could cause some sort of trauma if he don’t make it on the team,” a user wrote, while another said, “If Aiyuk’s hype brings hail, I hope the Commanders brought umbrellas, because the rain’s about to be epic.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that Aiyuk has taken his last snap as a 49er.

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This year, Aiyuk posted some rants on Instagram, which were later deleted. In one of those rants, he said that San Francisco was “scared” and urged the team to “stop running from the belt. In another, he called the 49ers “dumb.”

Back in May, Jayden Daniels was asked what he thought about the idea of his team making a go for Aiyuk. “I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

Neither the Commanders nor the 49ers have made the first move yet.