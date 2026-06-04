Shocking Brandon Aiyuk footage surfaces after arrest warrant - Watch

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with unwelcome news, as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly facing legal trouble that can probably cast a shadow over the team’s camp. Arrest warrant issued for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. (Brandon Aiyuk/Instagram)

A report from the New York Post on Wednesday morning stated that an arrest warrant has been issued for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in North Carolina.

It was further reported that 28-year-old Aiyuk is being sought on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed, according to confirmation from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

“The 49ers receiver is wanted on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The California Post on Wednesday,” the NY Post report mentioned.

Footage at center of Aiyuk’s arrest warrant What makes the situation even more striking is that the 49ers wide receiver may have contributed to the arrest warrant himself, as he allegedly not only engaged in speeding but also filmed the incident and uploaded it to his YouTube channel in December last year.

A popular NFL-focused X account later shared the footage, showing Aiyuk allegedly recording himself while driving at high speed.

“𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: Brandon Aiyuk's arrest warrant is tied to his Instagram post from last year, where he recorded himself driving close to 100 MPH past Levi’s Stadium… Aiyuk literally implicated himself,” the X post read.

The video reportedly shows Aiyuk driving while steering with right hand and operating the gear with the same as he films himself with the left one. Music can be heard playing inside the vehicle, with the wide receiver appearing to sing along.

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The speedometer also indicates the car reaching around 100mph and maintaining a similar high speed throughout the clip which is reportedly filmed around the 49ers’ home venue, Levi’s Stadium.

Apology failed to stop legal action Aiyuk later issued an apology on social media after facing backlash, acknowledging his actions in a mea culpa and promising that his “car content won’t come with speeding anymore.”

However, according to Aidin Vaziri of the San Francisco Chronicle, Santa Clara police later reviewed the video and forwarded the case to prosecutors on January 15 after completing their investigation.

From breakout star to injury pause A first-round pick by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brandon Aiyuk enjoyed strong early success in San Francisco before signing a four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024.

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However, his momentum stalled soon after, as he suffered a knee injury just seven games into the 2024 season and has not appeared in an NFL game since.